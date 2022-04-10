Anti-party hopping law will bring about healthy political culture to country, says Salleh

KOTA KINABALU (April 10): Senior Sabah politician Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said believes that the introduction of an anti-party hopping law will bring about a healthy political culture to the country.

The Usukan assemblyman said the proposed law to prohibit MPs from switching parties is part of the understanding between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan to ensure that there will be no more of ‘migration politics’ which clashes with a party system.

“With a law like this then ‘migrating’ from one political party to another will not happen again,” he said yesterday when asked for his opinion about the proposed anti-party hopping law and how it would shape the politics of the country.

Salleh explained that in a democratic system, a party system is practiced and therefore, when an individual contests under a party’s ticket, it is reasonable for the person to stay a member of the party.

“This is because we voted in the elected representative based on a party system.”

Salleh said he was informed that there will be a briefing for members of parliament about the Anti-Party Hopping Bill tomorrow and expressed hope that any confusion can be resolved in the discussion between the prime minister and MPs.

Meanwhile, Salleh said he welcomed the registration of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“We have to accept the fact that when we contested in the 16th state election, we did it under one big coalition. Therefore there is a need to legimitise the coalition and this resulted in the formation of GRS.

“However, Umno is not part of GRS but supports its formation,” said the GRS-BN Backbenchers Club chairman.

Salleh pointed out that as there are currently a couple of big groups in Sabah, it is important for the state leaders to ensure that the government is stable so that they can ensure that what was promised to the people can be fulfilled.

“The promises must be fulfilled because we will face the rakyat again in the coming general election. What is important to me is that the coalition implements what is necessary for the rakyat in Sabah,” he stressed.

To the question of whether the registration of GRS had any effect on the cooperation among the parties involved, Salleh said he did not see any.

The former Sabah Chief Minister said that in the state’s political system, there must be consensus on politics of development, politics of autonomy – where all will fight for Sabah’s rights and lastly, politics of accommodation.

Salleh stressed that there is a need to ensure that the three major groups in Sabah, the Bumiputera, Muslim Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera will get a place in the leadership and in the aspect of development in the state.

“To me this is the basis issue that must be championed by GRS and BN,” he said.