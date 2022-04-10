Search ongoing to locate missing man in Serian

KUCHING (April 10): A 59-year-old man in Serian has been reported missing since April 8 after he left his house to tend to his farm at Kampung Pridan.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said a search and rescue operation is currently ongoing to locate the victim.

At the scene is the Bomba’s K9 unit together with four Bomba rescuers and several villagers.

It was also revealed that the victim’s son lodged a police report of his father’s disappearance at the Serian district police headquarters this morning.

Prior to lodging the police report, the son together with a group of villagers had launched their own search party yesterday but it was unfruitful.

According to Bomba, the son was informed by his mother of his father’s disappearance at 6am yesterday.