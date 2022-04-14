Luxury car allegedly with former director, court told



KOTA KINABALU (April 14): The Sessions Court here on Thursday heard that RM4.1 million was found inside a luxury car six years ago when it was allegedly with the former director of State Water Department.

Ag Mohd Ihsam Ag Mahmud, 43, who claimed to be the brother of the first accused Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib’s childhood friend, testified that the luxury car was registered under a company’s name which Ag Mohd Ihsam is the manager of the company.

Ag Mohd Ihsam further said that he never used the car nor paid for it Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, the 12th witness said that on October 4, 2016, he knew the car was with Ag Mohd Tahir because the former director was allegedly the one who used it.

Ag Mohd Tahir, 58, his wife Fauziah Ag Piut, 55, and former deputy director of the department, Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 68, are being tried for alleged money laundering involving cash and bank savings amounting to RM61.48 million, as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

To a question, the witness said that he could not remember since when Ag Mohd Tahir had allegedly been using the car.

Mahadi: On October 4, 2016, the RM4.1 million found inside the car, was the money belonged to you or the company?

Witness: No.

In his witness statement, he said that he never made any application to buy the car but it was bought when one Mohd Hussainy called him to go to the City area and met with a car agent.

The witness said that the agent brought him to the car showroom and met the staff there which later on, the witness was asked to sign a form.

He testified that Mohd Hussainy had asked him to use the company’s name to buy the car which was to be given to Ag Mohd Tahir.

To another question, Ag Mohd Ihsam recalled that after the registration of the company, he met one Fauzi and both of them discussed about getting tender from the said department.

The witness also said that Fauzi told him that he (Fauzi) would manage all the applications and the witness would only sign or sign cheque if tender was obtained.

He further said that since the establishment of the company, he estimated around eight to nine tenders were obtained from the department.

Ag Mohd Ihsam also said that he received RM200,000 cash from a middleman to pay for the car which was sold by his brother, the 11th witness in this case. Ag Mohd Tahir had allegedly bought the car.

The witness said that he went to pay the car with a car agent in Inanam in 2013 and the payment was made in cash at a bank branch in Inanam directly credited to the account of the car’s company.

When cross examined by counsel Marcel Jude Joseph, who represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah, the witness testified that the RM200,000 was not given by Ag Mohd Tahir to him but was received from a middleperson.

Meanwhile, the 13th witness testified that a luxury car whom he estimated to worth around RM160,000 or below RM200,000 allegedly belonged to Ag Mohd Tahir but it was registered under the witness’ name.

Under examination-in-chief by Mahadi, Adam Breimo, 45, said that the car was bought using bank loan and the loan was also under his name.

However, he said that he had never paid for the first-hand car and it was allegedly paid by Ag Mohd Tahir but the witness could not remember how much was the monthly commitment for the car.

To a question, the witness said that he was willing to use his name for the car loan due to personal gratitude and personal reason.

When the witness was asked to elaborate on what he meant by personal gratitude and personal reason, he explained that Ag Mohd Tahir had been there to advise him regarding his marital problems at that time and also he believed that the former director would pay the car loan.

To another question, the witness said that since the car was bought in 2011, Ag Mohd Tahir had allegedly been using it and the witness never used it.

The witness also testified that on October 14, 2016, the car was allegedly with Ag Mohd Tahir and since it was bought, the witness never faced any problem with the bank or any summon from the authority.

The witness, who is a manager of a company, testified that he got to know Ag Mohd Tahir in 2006 during a Asia Water Exhibition program where at that time, the witness had joined the program and opened a booth to display his company’s product.

Meanwhile, the 14th witness, Azmeer Husain Abdul Aziz, 47, testified that the three accused persons never declared to the Inland Revenue Board about cash profits.

Under examination-in-chief by Mahadi, the witness, who is currently attached to Tax Information and Records, testified that a taxpayer needs to declare money obtained from any profit.

To a question, the witness said that there was no other income being declared by the accused persons apart from their salaries.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges framed under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 while Fauziah and Lim were each charged with 19 and four charges respectively of the same Act.

Apart from that, Ag Mohd Tahir was also charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act plus another two joint charges with his wife under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and his wife were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the office of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah also handled the trial while Lim was represented by counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Kelvin Wong.

The trial will continue on April 25.