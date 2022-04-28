SDMC to release Covid-19 updates every Monday beginning May 1

BINTULU (April 28): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) beginning May 1 will release its Covid-19 updates on a weekly basis every Monday.

SDMC in an announcement today said it came to this decision after assessing the Covid-19 situation and preventive measures in the state as the country entered the endemic phase.

Based on its assessment, the committee said to date 91 per cent of adults in Sarawak have completed their vaccination and 75 per cent have received their booster shots.

Apart from that, Covid-19 hospital admissions and those requiring treatments in ICU have reduced, and the Paxlovid antiviral pills to treat Covid-19 can already be obtained in the state.

Besides that, SDMC said the state had also prepared enough field hospitals in Sibu, Miri and Kuching in case the number of Covid-19 cases in the state rises again, and self-test kits are easily obtained in the market.

Meanwhile, Sarawak today recorded 97 new Covid-19 cases, with 38 of them in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 59 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

Kuching recorded 36 cases followed by Bintulu (15), Miri (13), Sibu (12), Samarahan (4), Serian (3), two each in Subis, Meradong, Kapit and Lundu, and one each in Sarikei, Simunjan, Kanowit, Lubok Antu, Tatau and Saratok.

SDMC also revealed that the state police today have issued 14 standard-operating-procedures (SOP) compounds, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera before entering public premises.

To date the state police have issued a total of 13,932 SOP compounds.