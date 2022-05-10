Contractor facing murder charge applies for bail

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): A contractor who is jointly charged with his wife for killing their 28-year-old maid, also applied for bail on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos’ spouse had last month succeeded in bailing herself out.

Justice Leonard David Shim fixed June 8 to hear the application filed by the first accused through his counsel Ram Singh.

However, the bail application which was filed together with a certificate of urgency on May 5 was put off as the prosecution requested time to file their affidavit in reply to oppose bail as well as their submission.

Mohammad Ambree, 40, and his engineer wife Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The couple was accused of killing the maid at third floor of a house at Jalan Lintas Lido in Penampang between December 10 and 13, 2021.

On March 31, Mohammad Ambree’s wife had failed in her bid to apply for bail at the High Court here.

Then on April 26, through her counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, she succeeded in her appeal against the High Court’s verdict made on March 31.

Etiqah is currently released on RM30,000 bail with one local surety with conditions that her passport or any travel document will be surrendered to the Magistrate’s Court here and she will report to a police station once a week, pending disposal of the case.

The case has not been transferred to the High Court here for plea be recorded and it was fixed for re-mention at the Magistrate’s Court here on May 17.

Counsel Kimberly Ye and Chen Wen Jye also acted for Mohammad Ambree.