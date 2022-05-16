Covid-19: Sarawak records 377 cases, no deaths in EPID Week 19

KUCHING (May 16): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases rose slightly after recording 377 cases for Epidemiological (EPID) Week 19 compared to the 256 cases in Week 18, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Of the 377 cases this week, 366 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms,” it said in its weekly report today.

SDMC also said no Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in Week 19.

On the breakdown of cases, the committee said Kuching remains the district with the highest number of cases with 117 in Week 19.

“This is followed by Miri with 59, Bintulu (43), Sibu (38), Serian (15), Mukah (12), and Sarikei (10),” it said.

Samarahan and Limbang each recorded nine new cases, while Subis and Sri Aman each had eight. There were five cases each in Meradong and Bau.

Simunjan, Betong and Kanowit each had four, while Kapit, Kabong and Daro each had three.

Two cases were recorded each in Pusa, Lubok Antu, Tebedu, Tatau, and Song.

There was one case each in Saratok, Lundu, Dalat, Marudi, Selangau, Sebauh, Beluru, and Tanjung Manis.

Other districts did not record any new cases for Week 19.