Islamic religious teacher receives Mutiara al-Quran Award

TAWAU (May 17): An Islamic religious teacher, Siti Hajah Hatijah Marsuki, received the Mutiara al-Quran Award in conjunction with the Bicara Bonda Program here on Tuesday.

The wife of the Chief Minister, Datin Seri Juliah Salag, presented the award to Siti Hatijah, after officiating the program in conjunction with the state-level Tilawah al-Quran competition at the Tawau Community Hall.

Fifty-year old Siti Hatijah, the eldest child of six siblings from Kampung Merotai Kecil, has also previously represented Sabah 11 times at national level of the al-Quran recitation competition.

Earlier, Juliah who is also the patron of the Pertubuhan Muafakat Titipan Amal Isteri Wakil Rakyat (Mutiara GRS-BN), congratulated the recipients of the Mutiara al-Quran Award and hoped to continue to contribute to the state.

“I hope this Bicara Bonda program can be a platform to invigorate the culture of knowledge and increase the community’s interest in activities to appreciate Islamic values.

“Hopefully, all the knowledge we gained during this talk about mothers can be shared with other friends who did not have the opportunity to participate.

“I hope such program can be a platform to strengthen the values of sisterhood and friendship among Muslims,” she said, adding that these two values are the most important foundation of unity and strength of the ummah as taught by the Holy Quran.

This program is the second edition of Bicara Bonda organized by Mutiara GRS-BN in collaboration with the office of the Minister of Special Duties, Sabah Islamic Religious Council, Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department, Malaysian Islamic Development Department and Tawau Municipal Council and several other agencies.