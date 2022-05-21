Make govt’s aid programmes known to rural folks, Welfare Dept officers told

KUCHING (May 21): There are still many rural folks who are unaware of the various welfare aid programmes provided by the government.

In pointing this out, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas calles upon officers of the Welfare Department to go to the ground and explain these programmes to the communities living in rural settlements across the state.

“Explain to them the eight categories of aid provided and who are qualified for them, what they can apply for and how to apply.

“It was very sad to know that some of the applicants had failed in their applications just because they had applied under the wrong categories,” he said at the ‘Sejambak Kasih Gawai 2022’ programme at SMK Spaoh hall today.

According to Uggah, the Sarawak government has a very inclusive social policy when it comes to helping the less-fortunate members of society.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development II Mohammad Razi Sitam said the government had set aside RM2.7 million for the Gawai Dayak aid, meant for 25,891 recipients across the state.

Included under the group were 2,102 individuals in Betong Division, where the government had allocated RM210,200 for the purpose.

On the Welfare Department’s monthly assistance, he said RM81 million had been disbursed to 51,495 recipients in Sarawak, between January and April this year.

Specifically in Betong Division, he said RM6.6 million had been channelled to 4,191 monthly aid recipients.

Razi, who is Saribas assemblyman, also highlighted eight categories of aid programmes available for Sarawakians, including the youths.

Uggah and Razi were joined by Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and a political secretary to Sarawak Premier, Dr Richard Rapu, at the Sejambak Kasih Gawai 2022 event.

The Deputy Premier later presented RM100 and a food hamper worth RM80, to each of the 100 welfare aid recipients from Betong Division who attended the event.

The remaining recipients of the Gawai Dayak aid would have the cash deposited to their respective accounts.