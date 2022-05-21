Sabah’s Covid-19 cases drop to 41

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): Sabah recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said a school cluster that was detected on April 21 in Lahad Datu also ended on the same day.

“After a few days Sabah recording increase on a daily basis, the number of infections today dropped to 41 cases, compared to yesterday’s 63.

“Cases in Kota Kinabalu dropped by six compared to the previous day but still recorded double-digit infections with 18 cases.

“A total of 11 districts recorded single-digit cases with six districts each recording only one infection. There have been no new infections in 15 districts in the past 24 hours,” he said.

Forty out of 41 cases recorded on May 21 are in Category 1 and Category 2.

There was one case in Category 5.