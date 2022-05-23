CovidNow: Over 2.9 mln teenagers fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): A total of 1,119,411 or 31.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,676,457 or 47.2 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,909,585 or 93.5 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 3,006,147 or 96.6 per cent of the same group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,080,331 or 68.3 per cent of adults in the country have received the booster dose, 22,972,728 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,248,752 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 13,706 daily doses were dispensed yesterday, comprising 1,264 booster shots, 7,377 second doses and 5,065 first doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine administration under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,799,796.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s Github portal reported two deaths due to Covid-19 in the country yesterday with one each recorded in Selangor and Kedah. – Bernama