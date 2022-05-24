Mafi to mobilise officers to expedite subsidy payments to chicken breeders

PUTRAJAYA (May 24): The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) will send more officers to the states in order to expedite subsidy payments to poultry breeders in an effort to augment domestic production.

In a statement, Mafi said so far, only RM50 million in subsidies have been paid out, although a total subsidy of RM729.43 million had been allocated under the Keluarga Malaysia Price Control Scheme since Feb 5, in line with the ceiling price of standard chicken at RM8.90 per kilogramme.

The same matter was also mentioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

“All breeders who meet the requirements are asked to submit applications so that claims can be channeled within the promised period,” the ministry said.

The decision was reached in an engagement session between Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and 12 industry players and breeders’ associations including Leong Hup Poultry Farm Sdn Bhd, HLRB Broiler Farm Sdn Bhd, PWF Corporation Bhd and the Selangor Poultry Breeders Association.

Mafi said to further boost the activities of food producers, the Veterinary Services Department will also continue to simplify and speed up the subsidy claim process for poultry breeders.

It added that industry players involved in the engagement session had expressed their commitment to continue to supply chicken to meet the needs of local consumers. – Bernama