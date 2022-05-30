Sagah: Dayak music needs to be more contemporary to suit international listeners

SERIAN (May 30): The traditional music of the Dayaks in Sarawak needs to be more contemporary in line with modern times, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He explained that the Bidayuh and Iban communities can learn from their Orang Ulu counterparts whose contemporary music using their traditional instrument Sape is now being accepted internationally.

“Sometimes the traditional music can be boring, with the beat being the same from start till the end. I don’t know how we can change it.

“We can learn from the Orang Ulu, whose Sape music used to be boring but lately it has been turned contemporary and accepted internationally.

“So, use this opportunity to promote creativity among our talents,” he said at the closing of the 2022 Serian Gawai Bazaar last night.

He nonetheless noted that contemporary touch has been added to traditional dances performed by troupes in villages.

“Some dance performances are authentic, some are contemporary. Contemporary is good, it shows creativity and reflects modern day development,” he said.

On the 2022 Serian Gawai Bazaar, he said it was a good platform not only to promote traditions and culture but also to provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to sell products and services.

He also said elected representatives in the Serian Division including himself will continue to provide financial allocation for such an event to continue.

“Maybe next year when the situation against Covid-19 is better, we can hold this Gawai Bazaar in a bigger area like the Taman Danu in Serian,” he added.

The event organising chairman Constantine Jonas who spoke earlier had remarked that 46 stalls were set up in this year’s Gawao Bazaar compared to just 12 stalls when it was first held in 2019.

Constantine, who is Serian District Council (MDS) secretary, also said sales volume recorded among the participating stalls also saw an increase compared to three years ago before the event was put on hold due to the two-year pandemic.

On another matter, Sagah also expressed his hope that interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) will pick up especially in rural areas.

He pointed out it is among his ministry’s objective to develop talents with the digital skills for the industries in the state.

“This is in line with the government’s intention to develop more talents needed in the era of Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0),” he said.

Also present at the event were Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada and Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) deputy president Dr Charlie Ungang.