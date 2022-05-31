After two years of restrictions, Kanowit folk over the moon for Gawai

KANOWIT (May 31): Paddy farmers Lia Jepon and her husband Jalak Bujun cannot wait to meet their eldest child, who will finally be returning to their longhouse Rumah Genam Dunggau at Nanga Ngungun here to celebrate Gawai.

They are excited as they have not met their son Robin Jalak, who is currently working in Ipoh, Perak, for over five years.

Lia, 65, said they made arrangements with a private van driver to fetch Robin and his family from Sibu Airport on the morning of May 30.

“His eldest son was still in Form Three when they last returned for Gawai — now our grandson has completed his police training.

“We had even planned to slaughter a pig for them this Gawai, but unfortunately all our pigs died due to African Swine Fever (ASF),” she told The Borneo Post.

Still sad about her pigs, Lia said they booked 10 kilogrammes (kg) of meat from a longhouse resident as part of her preparations for the celebration.

She also dried and milled the rice she harvested in March for her son.

As for ‘tuak’, she said it had been prepared in early May and was now ready to be served for Gawai after left to brew for about two weeks.

For 50-year-old Nora Galeh, this Gawai celebration will be a joyous occasion as they will have a double celebration due to the wedding ceremony of her younger brother scheduled for May 31.

She said her brother and his Bidayuh bride from Kampung Taee, Serian had planned to have their wedding at the longhouse.

“I have been making some preparations such as three large plastic containers of tuak and other items to be used for ‘miring’.

“I am looking forward to the event because all my relatives will come to attend the wedding.

“Furthermore, events such as weddings are rarely held at our longhouse,” she said.

However, Lia and Nora’s neighbour Timah Chendan, 52, had mixed feelings about Gawai this year.

While she was eager to celebrate the festival, as it was the only time that longhouse residents could get together after two years of being unable to do so due to Covid-19 restrictions, Timah also lamented the increase in the prices of goods.

“The prices of flour, chicken and pork have gone up — we have no choice but we cannot disregard the festival because it is our tradition to celebrate Gawai on a small or big scale every year.

“I hope all our longhouse residents can return home for Gawai. In addition, there will be a wedding at our longhouse,” she said.

Like Lia, both Nora and Timah’s pigs had also been infected by ASF and died.

As for Timah’s husband Jampi Lenggang, Gawai is a special time for family members to reunite.

Despite so, the festive mood has been dampened due to the increase in prices of goods.

“This Gawai we are facing a hike in prices of goods such as pork, chicken, eggs, flour and other essential items — we can feel the heat from the price hike this time compared to previous years.

“We would like to ask the state government and our elected representative to convey our hardship to the higher authorities so they know it is difficult for us rural folk to cope with the price hike,” said the 56-year-old farmer.

Touching on reunions, the first person that 26-year-old Valentina Prosser wants to meet is her seven-year-old daughter, who is arriving from Johor Bahru.

The single mother also wishes to meet her parents and three siblings after two years of Gawai celebrations spent apart.

In anticipation, she had purchased her flight tickets six months earlier.

“I packed the things I wanted to bring home weeks before my flight date so I will not miss my flight just in case there are last minute changes by the airline operator.

“I have planned many activities that I missed the most during the last two years (stuck) in Johor Bahru. We will go on a picnic at kerangan (pebble beach) and trap tekuyung minyak (river snails),” she enthused.

Excitement notwithstanding, Valentine cautioned they must follow the Gawai protocols released by the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Rami Banji, 44, sees good demand starting March until up to two weeks before Gawai for the sale of her homemade ‘ciping’ (yeast).

Her traditional kuih like ‘sarang semut’, ‘cuan’, ‘lidah buaya’ and ‘biskut makmur’ also receives similar demand.

“I had to stop taking orders for ciping and kuih since last week because I need to start my own Gawai preparations.

“Last Saturday, I spent the whole day sending orders to customers in Sibu,” she said, adding they would celebrate Gawai in her husband’s hometown in Sri Aman this year.