Hajiji: Formalised cooperation between SBCC, SUCCC and KCCI can help achieve SMJ goals

KOTA KINABALU (June 2): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the formalisation of the alliance between the three main chambers in Sabah augurs well with the business thrust in the State Government’s Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan.

The Chief Minister said this when meeting with a delegation from the Sabah Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce (SBCC), Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) and the Kadazandusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at Menara Kinabalu near here on Thursday.

Hajiji said with the alliance in place, the chambers could now complement the State Government’s efforts in realising its SMJ objectives.

According to SBCC President Datuk Hasnol Ayub who led the delegation together with SUCCC President Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt and KCCI Acting President Datuk

Ladislaus Maluda, they had briefed Hajiji on the setting up of a committee comprising the three chambers.

“Previously we have a loose cooperation, so now we believe it is an opportune time for us to formalise it so that we are united in terms of purpose,” said Hasnol after the meeting with the Chief Minister.

“It was a positive discussion with the Chief Minister,” he said.

Hasnol said they had also informed the Chief Minister that they planned to hold a business-to-business (B2B) visit to Nusantara to establish a business network following the shifting of Indonesia’s capital to Kalimantan.

“We thanked the Chief Minister for supporting the three chambers and we look forward to assisting the State Government now that we have formalised our relations,” he said.