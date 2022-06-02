Unduk Ngadau committee lodges report against Facebook user

PENAMPANG (June 2): The Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan (UNK) committee are urging the relevant authorities to investigate and take stern action on a Facebook user for allegedly making disgracing and disrespecting comments on the just concluded Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan celebration, particularly the beauty pageant.

Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan (UNK) State-level chairperson Joanna Kitingan wants the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the Facebook account.

“A colleague of mine shared a screenshot of several comments made by a Facebook user who not only insulted the Kadazan Dusun Murut community but also criticized and made negative remarks towards UNK Beauty Pageant contestants.

“We hope the relevant authorities will investigate this matter and take the necessary action towards the owner of the Facebook account,” she said after lodging a police report at the Penampang police headquarters here on Thursday.

Also present were 2022 Unduk Ngadau winner Frenerietta Sobitum and UNK committee members.