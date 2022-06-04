CCTV footage of theft at Dalat laundry shop lands couple in lock-up

SIBU (June 4): Police have detained a married couple to facilitate investigation into a theft case that occurred at a laundry shop in Dalat on June 1.

Dalat police chief Saga Chunggat said the two, aged 41 and 34, had previous criminal records.

The act was recorded on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed at the premises, and had since gone viral on social media.

“The victim, who works as a cleaner at the shop, left her wallet and mobile phone inside a helmet, which she placed next to the sink at the back door.

“The CCTV footage showed the couple take the items and leave the premises,” he said in a statement.

Saga added that with the footage as the lead, his men proceeded to search for the two.

“A police team spotted the couple in a car heading towards Balingian at about 2pm on June 1.

“They refused when signalled to do so, resulting in a chase up to Kampung Penipah in Mukah, where police apprehended them.

“It was fortunate that the shop had installed the CCTV, which enabled police to track down the suspects and make the arrest within 24 hours after the report was lodged,” he added.

Saga also called upon everyone to be careful when placing their valuable items in any public place.

“Thieves would always take advantage, if given a chance,” he said, adding that the theft case would be investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code.