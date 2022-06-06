Pesta Matu 2022 revives local economy

MUKAH (June 6): Small local traders in Matu here are seeing brisk business, with many people patronising their stalls since the opening of Pesta Matu 2022 on Saturday.

A trader at Medan Selera Matu, Muhammad Hafiz Salim, 32, was pleasantly surprised by the unexpected turnout.

“We have visitors who are not only from Matu; but also outsiders and some have registered to set up stalls and sell their products here, he told Utusan Borneo when met at the site of the festival.

Muhammad Hafiz believed more of such festivals would benefit the local community as they attract visitors to the small town and help stimulate the growth of tourism and small, local businesses alike.

“Some traders can even rake up to RM2,500 per day during this festival and this is indeed a blessing for those who have been financially struggling and were impacted by the pandemic,” he said.

“The festival breaks the monotony of life, especially due to the social restrictions during the pandemic, hence the return of Pesta Matu after its two-year hiatus builds social relations and unity among the people,” Muhammad Hafiz said, hoping that more events would be held here in Matu in order to revive the local economy.