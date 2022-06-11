Covid-19: 34.5 pct of children in M’sia fully vaxxed

KUALA LUMPUR (June 11): A total of 1,223,569 or 34.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, a total of 1,734,505 or 48.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,913,149 or 93.6 per cent have completed their vaccination while 3,006,526 or 96.6 per cent of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,115,626 individuals or 68.5 per cent of adults in the country have taken their booster dose while 22,988,429 or 97.7 per cent have completed two doses and 23,265,576 or 98.9 per cent had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 12,226 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed with 1,016 as the first dose, 9,307 the second dose and 1,903 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 71,032,773.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 2,166 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday with one death in Negeri Sembilan. – Bernama