Many parts of Miri still experiencing water supply disruption despite pipe repairs completed

MIRI (June 11): Many parts of Miri are still experiencing low and/or no water supply despite repairs to the burst pipe by Northern Region Water Board (Laku) Management Sdn Bhd had been completed yesterday.

Making the situation worse, a video showing a pipe burst late Friday evening (June 10) which reportedly happened at Batu 8, at Laku’s Lambir Water Treatment Plant that went viral on social media, raised concern amongst Mirians.

Responding to The Borneo Post’s enquiry, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said he had checked with Laku on the matter.

“It was an old pipe within the plant that burst when Laku restarted the plant’s operation. Laku had said to have isolated the leak and assured that the burst won’t cause any supply disruption to the public,” said Lee.

Lee also said that he had received many feedback today from areas that have yet to get their water supply restored.

“I have personally sent the feedback to Laku management. Currently, the Laku staff are busy attending to the feedback to resolve them.”

The Senadin assemblyman also had personally contacted Laku Miri manager to convey the issue.

“The Laku team is trying their best to solve the problem by today,” Lee added.