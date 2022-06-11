Premier proposes new dual-carriageway to be built from Samarahan, Asajaya to Kpg Sebuyau

KUCHING (June 11): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has proposed for a new dual-carriageway to be built from Samarahan to Asajaya and all the way to Kampung Sebuyau.

According to him, this would be an additional project, not under the lntegrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA), which has already identified the roads to be upgraded or built in areas under its jurisdiction.

“It’s not under IRSDA development plan, but an additional project from the Premier.

“We can do it from the existing road in Gedong, or make a new road in Serian and then enter Gedong.

“The road will be dual-carriageway like the Pan Borneo Highway, which will enter Gedong, then directly to Samarahan and from the new road, to Sebuyau.

“From Sebuyau, it will connect into the Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) region,” he spoke at the official launch of IRSDA yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is IRSDA patron, pointed out that if it were to be done that way, it would become a major road with high traffic.

“Then all areas would get the development spill-over benefits. So we continue to build infrastructure that way. When we have such plans, then it is easier to allocate the funds to implement the projects.

“Our development would be more smooth and holistic.”

Abang Johari, who is Gedong assemblyman, also noted that as at the second quarter of this year, more than 600 projects had been approved under the IRSDA involving a total value of RM1.496 billion.

He said from the total, 201 projects had reached completion.

“When all the projects are completed, the government will add on other projects to boost local economic growth.”

More on IRSDA, Abang Johari said the agency would also be responsible in planning the social development associated with the people, agriculture and human resources.

On agricultural development, he said the government would work with experts to produce quality crops.

“Our state has the land, in addition to human resources, so we can produce our own food including crops like paddy and corn.

“Food shortage should not be a problem. We should be exporting our food products, instead of importing them.

“Samarahan is near to Kuching and the airport, so it has a lot of potential to be a food producer – we just need to do it the modern way,” he added.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi, were also present at the ceremony.