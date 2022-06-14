Investor keen to build five-star resort, theme park in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): An investor from Singapore is keen to build a five-star resort and theme park here in Sabah, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

However, Jafry said the ministry would first study the proposal to develop the resort as the area for the proposed location was under Sabah Parks management.

“We need to look at this first, including looking at the best approach in bringing investment to the place as it is a protected park area,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jafry who was in Singapore recently met with GSH Corporation Executive Chairman Datuk Sam Goi and the proposal to develop the first theme park in Sabah was also discussed.

Jafry said the theme park industry was growing and with outside investors wanting to develop the facility, he hoped in the future Sabah would have theme parks on par with Desaru Coast and Legoland Malaysia.

He hoped that the proposal would get full cooperation and support from the state government.

“This is a space and opportunity for Sabah because it will not only be able to bring in more tourists but will also help create more jobs and boost the state’s economy,” he said.