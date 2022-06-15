KK to host three beauty pageants

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): The inaugural HyperLive Festival Malaysia will be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on August 27 and 28 this year.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Sabah, Sabah Tourism Board (STB), Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), Love KK Vibrant and Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

For the first time ever in its history, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah will play host to three of Malaysia’s most popular beauty pageants – Miss World Malaysia, Miss Grand Malaysia and Miss Supranational Malaysia, scheduled to be held at SICC as part of the HyperLive Festival Malaysia this August.

“We are honoured to have the tremendous support of Datuk Jafry Haji Ariffin, Minister of Tourism and Environment Sabah for our HyperLive3 Festival Malaysia which will be hosted in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, this year.

“We believe that our events will attract massive fans and followers in the region and bring about positive impact to promote Sabah as an attractive tourist destination,” said Eric Goh, Director of Fantastic Golden which is the main organizer of the festival.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Bin Haji Noor has been invited to attend the gala dinner as the guest of honour.

“In line with the Love KK Network and under the Love KK Vibrant, Fantastic Golden is delighted to also have the support from the Mayor of Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip and Chairman of Love Vibrant KK and Vice Chairman of Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Datuk Susan Chang HS to organize our inaugural HyperLive Festival Malaysia as part of the Kota Kinabalu Vibrant City Initiatives for year 2022,” he added.

Organized by Fantastic Golden and co-organised by ALV Events and MNE Talents and Events, the highly-anticipated beauty pageants held on day one of the festival will move to new frontiers under a new management team led by Dr Sean Wong, the official licensee and national director of the national pageants.

Since taking over the Miss World Malaysia franchise in 2018, Malaysia’s representatives discovered by Wong have achieved phenomenal results during the world finals, with Larissa Ping making it to Top 30 in 2018, Alexis SueAnn being placed in the Top 40 in 2019 and Dr Lavanya Sivaji securing a spot in the Top 40 in the Miss World 2021 Grand Final held recently in Puerto Rico.

Wong, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of HyperLive Entertainment, has been involved in show business since 1999. As a singer-songwriter with vast experiences producing international events and shows, Wong has ambitious plans for the national pageants.

“We hope to produce a world-class event to promote Sabah as a great destination to visit and discover the most outstanding talents in Malaysia.

“In order to create a sensational show that is truly memorable, we have made special arrangements to invite international beauty queens Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska and Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien to participate in our charity drives and grace our events during the festival.

“We hope their presence can motivate and inspire more youths to create positive change in our society,” he said.

Another highlight on day two of the festival is the Funei Li Tai Chi, Karate and Tacfit performances, an initiative brought forward by Datuk Seri Winston Liaw of Airworld Travel and Tours, in collaboration with Kota Kinabalu Funei Li Taiji Sabah Malaysia, Sabah Karate Association and Tacfit Borneo. The objective of this segment is to promote and train the body and mind for good health and well-being.

Tickets for the HyperLive Festival Malaysia gala dinner show and day two festival events are now available for booking. For details, please visit the official social media channels of Hyperlive Festival Malaysia or contact the hotline at 0137508701 / 019 278 2558.