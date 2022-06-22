Handal secures five contracts for jobs in Malaysia and Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: Handal Energy Bhd (Handal), an integrated services provider to the oil and gas (O&G) industry, announced that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Handal Cranes Sdn Bhd (Handal Cranes), and 51 per cent-owned subsidiary, Borneo Seaoffshore Engineering Sdn Bhd (BSOE), has secured a total of four new purchase orders and one contract extension.

In a press statement, it explained that Handal Cranes accepted a once-off purchase order (PO) for the fabrication of a new crane from PT Meindo Elang Indah, a leading Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) contractor from Indonesia for Pertamina.

BSOE recently secured and/or accepted a one-year contract extension from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) for the provision of pipeline isolation, and additional scope for the provision of a riser corrosion prevention system and maintenance.

It also secured a once-off PO from Shell for the provision of vendor support for Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM) and Equipment & Personnel (ROV Deployable) at one of their facility offshore Sarawak, and a once-off PO from E&P O&M Services Sdn Bhd (EPOMS) for the provision of positive isolation by mechanical plug for one of their clients.

Handal group managing director Sunildeep Dhaliwal said that after two years into the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, global and domestic economies continue to manage their respective recoveries from the pandemic.

In securing new contracts including extension of existing contracts, he noted that this would allow Handal to improve its revenue stream and further ease cashflow challenges, which is a key enabler in providing a sustainable and rejuvenated service level to its clients.

At the same token, Handal will continue to look for new deployable technologies including innovative solutions that will benefit and improve client’s life cycle cost, operations and asset integrity management.

ACFM technology is one example, it said.

“The respective contract extensions also demonstrate clients’ trusts and recognition of Handal’s exceptional services capabilities. We are delighted to further extend this premier partnership with PCSB, a business relationship established since 2016, with an endeavour to deliver the highest standard of service to support PCSB’s operations.”