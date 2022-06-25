Govt mulls mobile app to better control purchase of subsidised cooking oil

KUCHING (June 25): The government is considering a mobile application for better control of purchases of subsidised cooking oil, said Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said currently consumers in town areas are allowed to purchase two packets of 1kg subsidised cooking oil per day while those in remote areas are permitted to buy three packets each.

“However, we are aware that there are consumers who buy two packets each from several shops. To prevent this, we are thinking of introducing a mobile app which would inform the cashier if the consumer has already reached the quota for the day,” he told reporters when visiting Teguh Binaniaga Sdn Bhd, a subsidised cooking oil repacking factory at Mile 9 1/2, Penerissen Road here today.

Nanta said the government has decided to maintain the subsidy for 1kg cooking oil in polybags but will remove the subsidies for cooking oil in bottles of 2kg, 3kg and 5kg from July 1. The subsidy for bottled cooking oil was just a temporary measure during Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the country is transitioning to the endemic phase and people can go out, there is no need to buy 5kg bottled oil for stock.”

He added that the ministry is aware of eatery operators buying subsidised 5kg cooking oil meant for domestic use only.

“This is not right. Therefore, we will remove the subsidy and give it back to those in need with a different approach,” he added.