Shell Malaysia scholarship programme application for 2022 now open

KUCHING (June 25): Shell Malaysia is calling all students who are passionate in pursuing a career in the energy industry to apply for its Shell Scholarship Programme.

The annual application process for the programme, for students pursuing higher education opportunities, is now open.

The Shell Scholarship Programme provides successful applicants with the chance to pursue undergraduate studies in global top tier universities while participating in mentoring and internship programmes. Upon graduation, scholars will have the opportunity to embark on a fulfilling career in various engineering, geosciences and commercial disciplines across the organisation’s business operations.

“We believe we will need more highly-qualified professionals to achieve Malaysia’s aspiration of becoming a high-income and sustainable economy. Through our Shell Scholarship Programme, we aim to attract the best talent to pursue an education that allows them to contribute in our energy industry towards this goal,” shared Ivan Tan, Chairman of Shell Malaysia and Senior Vice President Upstream Malaysia, who was a former Shell Scholar himself.

Ivan further adds that Shell can provide opportunities for talent to innovate and learn new skills in its local and international business and contribute towards achieving a net-zero carbon emissions future.

Applicants for the Shell Scholarship will receive notification of selection results no later than August 2022. The programme covers direct study-related expenses including tuition fees, living expenses, books, and other such allowances, subject to the candidate’s scholastic performance.

The provision of funds will be applied towards both pre-university A-levels at selected boarding institutions locally as well as undergraduate education at top universities in the United States, United Kingdom, or Australia.

Shell believes that education and local talent development are two of the most impactful levers for building a pool of innovative and competitive talent.

The organisation strives to assist the nation’s best and brightest into becoming the future’s most sought-after leaders and captains of industry.

The application to join the 2022 Class of Shell Scholars closes on June 30, 2022 at 11.59pm.