Disused Kota Samarahan public toilet damaged by fire

KUCHING (June 30): A disused public toilet near a wet market construction site in Kampung Tambirat Hilir, Kota Samarahan was damaged by a fire around 12 midnight today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said an emergency call was received at 12.19am informing them that a house was on fire.

Firefighters soon learnt that the building on fire was in fact a public toilet.

At the scene, firefighters from the Asajaya fire station had to cut open the locked gate to gain access to the toilet’s compound.

The fire was fully extinguished by using one water hose with water sourced from the fire truck.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, firefighters wrapped up the operation at 1am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.