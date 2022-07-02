Muslims urged to report to Jais on those bringing deviant teachings into Sarawak

SIBU (July 2): The Sarawak Muslim community is urged to report to the State Islamic Religious Department (Jais) if they find groups from outside bringing in ideologies contrary to Islamic teachings so as to avoid disunity within the community.

Jais director Khalidi Ibrahim said if not curbed, this could lead to division of the state’s Muslims in terms of faith and could affect efforts at forging unity among them.

According to him, unity of the ummah must start from unity in Islam itself, namely, from the aspects of unity of belief and unity of worship.

“We must reject (opposing ideologies) and hold on to the aqidah (belief) of Sunnah Wal Jemaah that we have inherited from our ancestors, take proper care of it, reject ideologies from outside and prevent these from being brought into Sarawak,” he said when officiating the Nuzul Al-Quran talk at the Islamic Complex hall here.

Khalidi, who is also the Sarawak Islamic Religious Council (MIS) secretary, said there was no other way to preserve the faith of the Muslims in Sarawak except through the unity of worship, which involved the way of worship set and recognised by MIS.

He said the management of mosques and surau in the state must comply with whatever guidelines that had been decided by MIS. – Bernama