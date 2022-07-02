Petrol stations in Kapit run out of fuel, motorists turn away empty

KAPIT (July 2): It turns out that refueling on a Saturday isn’t a good idea for many people here today.

The only two petrol stations here were closed because they had run out of fuel, and many motorists were turned away disappointed.

A worker at one of the stations said they had ordered for fresh shipment but the barge has not arrived yet.

Meanwhile, chief enforcement officer of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs here, Englebert Inggath, said the delay was due to something about the fuel depot in Tanjung Manis.

He expected the barge to arrive here later in the evening or early tomorrow.

Englebert advised motorists to be patient because arrangements had been made to transport fuel from Sibu by road today.