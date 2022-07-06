Oil palm planted areas in S’wak at 1.6 mln hectares, MPOB stats show

KUCHING (July 6): Sarawak’s total oil palm planted area was 1,606,261 hectares as at December 2021, making it the largest in the country, according to area summary statistics from Malaysia Oil Palm Berhad (MPOB).

Sabah was second at 1,523,625 hectares, followed by Pahang (755,906 hectares) Johor (699,217 hectares) and Perak (369,018 hectares).

Other states recorded oil palm planted areas under 190,000 hectares, with Perlis the smallest at 760 hectares.

The statistics, issued by MPOB’s Economics & Industry Development Division, stated the total areas planted with oil palm throughout Malaysia as at December 2021 was 5,737,731 hectares.

In terms of categories, 73.2 per cent or 4.2 million of the oil palm planted areas are under private and government/state agency estates.

This is followed by independent smallholders with 15.1 per cent or 863,360 hectares.

The remaining 11.7 per cent or 672,986 hectares are by organised smallholders, described as sellers under Felcra Berhad, Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) and Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB).