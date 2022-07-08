KK school launches cashless payment system

KOTA KINABALU (July 8): SM Lok Yuk Kota Kinabalu has launched a cashless payment system.

The system implemented by the parent-teacher association (PTA) with the cooperation and support by Hong Leong Bank, will start in the school’s canteens.

Under this programme, the bank has provided cashless payment and digital banking tools to the students, and cashless payment terminals for the canteens.

Kong Yu Kiong , the chairman of SM Lok Yuk PTA who launched the programme, said in his speech that cashless payment is very common now and it is a trend worldwide. This trend is also due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, which has made more and more merchants and consumers to turn to cashless payment, forming a normal practice in the epidemic era. Therefore, the school has launched the cashless payment system to reduce the risk of teachers and students contracting the epidemic, while also improves students’ financial literacy.

Kong thanked the school board and the school for their support to implement the programme.

He said Hong Leong Bank had earlier sent its staff to the school to help the students to open an account.

To date more than 500 students have opened the account and started to use the cashless payment system.

The school will gradually introduce digital collection solutions to simplify the process of collecting school-related fees, and parents can flexibly manage and easily pay related fees through any online or mobile banking platform in the future.