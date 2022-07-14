Kg Pasir squatters want dilapidated rickety walkway replaced

MIRI (July 14): Several squatters at Kampung Pasir in Lutong near here have called on the relevant authorities to replace an unsafe dilapidated wooden walkway leading to their houses.

According to Carolina Stanly, 30, the rickety walkway has existed for many years and has never been repaired.

“We use this walkway every single day. Our children also use it every day to go to school. However, because of a flash flood earlier today, the walkway was flooded and some of the planks were floating, while some were washed away,” she said in an interview today.

She pointed out the missing planks and floating walkway were endangering residents, especially the children.

She added some children from Kampung Pasir missed school today because of the flash flood following heavy rain from around 6am.

Fellow squatter Winnie Bayau, 34, said flash floods had happened previously, preventing the children from attending school.

“It poses a danger not only to the adults, but also children who depend on the walkway to go to school. Furthermore, because this area is flood-prone area, especially during rainy season, some of the planks have gone missing.

“We really hope the relevant authorities could assist us by replacing the walkway and building a new one, which is more sturdy,” she said.