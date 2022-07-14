Missing septuagenarian in Kanowit found safe

KANOWIT (July 14): A 72-year-old man here reported missing after failing to return home Tuesday was found safe today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operations centre in a statement said Lai Juing from Rumah Adrian at Sungai Ranan was found by members of the public at about 9.45am at Kilometer 8, Jalan Kanowit-Durin.

“The search and operation (SAR) operation team immediately went to the location where he was found upon receiving information from the public.

“The victim was in a healthy condition with no injuries. He was handed over to police for further action,” said Bomba in the statement.

The department informed that Lai’s son-in-law had lodged a police report after he failed to return home from fishing at his farm at Sungai Ranan here on Tuesday.

The SAR operation started after the department received information from the police at 9.40am yesterday and ended at 10.20am.