‘Dayung Remus’ to be highlight of Bidayuh Mystique Festival 2022

PADAWAN (July 15): A ‘Dayung Remus’ beauty pageant will be the highlight of the inaugural Bidayuh Mystique Festival 2022 at St Paul Bunuk Parish Hall, Jalan Borneo Heights near here July 29 to 31.

In a press statement, the organiser, Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen (PSBP) said participation for the beauty pageant offering cash prizes of RM6,400 has been encouraging.

“The beauty pageant is still open to Bidayuh ladies and those with a parent of Bidayuh descent aged 18 to 28 years until July 22. Entry is free,” said association chairman Gabriel Michael.

The winner will receive a cash prize of RM2,000, a trophy, sash and crown while the first and second runners-up will receive RM1,500 and RM1,000 respectively.

For more details and entry forms, contact Beverly (019-8377553) and Alvine (019-8949377).

The festival to showcase Bidayuh culture, food and heritage will include Bidayuh traditional dance and cooking competitions, poco-poco dance competitions, food bazaar selling traditional Bidayuh food and exhibitions by various government and private agencies.

To enliven the festival, several Bidayuh singers including Rozzie Mila and Claudia Geres have been invited to perform.

“Preparation for the three-day festival is progressing well. We expect a good response, including from outside Sarawak.

“It is also an opportunity for local stall operators to generate additional income,” he added.

Federal Deputy Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture Datuk Seri Dr Santhara JP will officiate the festival on the evening of July 30.

A Bidayuh traditional dance competition will be held on the night of July 29 with ‘Dayung Remus’ beauty pageant on the night of July 30 and Bidayuh traditional food cooking competition on July 31.