Late Lau Swee Nguong laid to rest

SIBU (July 18): Chairman of KTS Group and See Hua Group, the late Lau Swee Nguong was laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park here around 12.45pm yesterday.

After a funeral service at Lau’s residence along Jalan Kong Yit Khim, the hearse arrived at the memorial park 12.30pm followed by family members, relatives and friends in a bus and cars.

A short prayer service in Chinese and English was held before the lowering of the casket. The sons of the late Lau then placed flowers on the casket followed by sons-in-law, his wife Ting King Choo, daughters and the rest of the family.

The late Lau, who was also Hwa Sen Group managing director passed away 4.24am Saturday at Borneo Medical Centre in Kuching.

He left behind his wife, four sons, six daughters and 34 grandchildren.

His sons are John Lau Hui Siew, Peter Lau Hui Sing, Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew and James Lau Hui Jiet while his daughters are Susan Lau Ca Leh, Mary Lau Ca Ling, Nancy Lau Ca Jin, Linda Lau Ca Nee, Diana Lau Ca Mee and Lola Lau Ca King.

According to Robert, his late father was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in September last year.