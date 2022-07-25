Two plead guilty to online gambling, fined RM2,000 each

MIRI (July 25): Two persons were each fined RM2,000 in default one month in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today for gambling in a public place.

Syakilla Jaya, 29, from Sebauh, Bintulu and Frederick Restigis, 41, from Sri Aman pleaded guilty separately before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment, or both, on conviction.

Syakilla committed the offence at around 4.50pm on July 24, 2022 at a premises along Jalan Sida.

She was detained by police during an Op Dadu operation targeting online gambling activities.

In mitigation, the accused pleaded for leniency saying it was her first offence and that she was a single mother with a family to support.

Frederick meanwhile committed the offence at around 4.15pm on July 22, 2022 at a sidewalk of a restaurant at Jalan Luak.

He was having a drink at the shop while engaging in online gambling on his mobile phone when he was arrested by police.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted both cases while the two accused were unrepresented.