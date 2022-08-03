Loss of taxation dwarfed by tobacco-inflicted healthcare costs, says cancer NGO

KUCHING (Aug 3): The projected loss of between RM3 billion and RM5 billion annually from tobacco taxation is dwarfed by the healthcare expense of tobacco-inflicted diseases estimated at RM7 billion to RM8 billion each year, said Lung Cancer Network Malaysia (LCNM).

In a statement in conjunction with World Lung Cancer Day, it said tobacco use accounts for almost one in four cancers in Malaysia and treatment costs for smoking-induced lung cancer alone exceeds RM130 million per year.

“The disingenuous argument put forth by Big Tobacco about diminished government revenue from reduced taxation is a false economy.

“In real terms, the proposed tobacco ban will be phased over many years only affecting future generations. Existing adult smokers are unaffected hence the economic impact on the tobacco industry will be negligible in the foreseeable future,” it said in response to the Health Ministry’s proposed generational endgame tobacco ban.

Similarly, LCNM said the rationale to withdraw support for the Tobacco Bill on the premise it will exacerbate the illicit black-market trade is flawed.

“The scourge of the illegal tobacco trade here, estimated to be one of the highest in the world, can and must be addressed concurrently. The alleged rampant smuggling, distribution and sale of counterfeit cigarettes here can be curtailed with diligent monitoring and vigilant border control.

“The fear of opening Pandora’s Box with this generational tobacco ban, which appears to infringe on personal liberties is unfounded. The overwhelming majority of smokers want to quit but find it difficult to do so, enslaved by a vicious, toxic, and highly addictive habit from young,” it said.

LCNM further said tobacco use is unlike the consumption of sugary foods or alcoholic beverages hence such comparisons are irrelevant.

“Additionally, there is no safe level of smoking and it harms both the environment and innocent people in the vicinity.

“Tobacco smoking remains the most common risk factor and second-hand passive smoking is a big culprit in the increasing cases of lung cancer in the non-smoker,” it said.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) called on all MPs across the political divide to unanimously demonstrate courageous political will and true statesmanship to help implement the Tobacco Bill for a truly impactful and lasting health legacy for the nation.

“LCNM strongly urges all MPs to seize the moment and secure their place in history by courageously supporting this proposed phased generational tobacco ban. The government must then ensure strict but fair, consistent, and sustained enforcement of the law.

“As dedicated clinicians we can only impact and save one life at a time however as respected lawmakers, MPs have this opportune moment to implement once-in-a lifetime defining preventative legislation that will benefit future generations of Malaysians. The time to act is now,” it said.