Brochure listing seafood restaurants in Sabah launched

SANDAKAN (Aug 3): Tourism Malaysia on Wednesday launched a gastronomic tourism brochure that lists seafood restaurants in Sabah.

The brochure also displays main tourism products around here, Kota Kinabalu, Kudat, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Tawau and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Named as Sabah and Labuan ‘SeeEatFood’ Trail Fun Map, the initiative is one of efforts to attract tourists to Sabah and Labuan which is known as a seafood paradise due to its geographical position surrounded by the waters of the South China Sea, the Sulawesi Sea and the Sulu Sea thus giving an advantage in terms of catching and selling fresh seafood at cheaper prices.

Sabah Tourism Malaysia director Ednie Rahma Ab. Rahim said gastronomic tourism is one of the domestic tourism’s main components that should be given focus in Sabah, comparable to the richness of its cultural heritage in addition to ecotourism products including islands and wildlife and nature treasures.

“With the publication of this Sabah and Labuan ‘SeeEatFood’ Trail Fun Map brochure, it is hoped that it will be easier for tourists visiting Sabah and Labuan to make a choice to enjoy seafood at the listed restaurants.

“Smartphone users only need to scan the QR code to get this brochure digitally either on the Tourism Malaysia website at www.malaysia.travel, the Tourism Malaysia Sabah Facebook account or at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport Tourism Information Center (TIC),” she said.

The launching ceremony was held in conjunction with a familiarisation trip to Sandakan involving 26 participants consisting of media representatives, travel agencies from the Sabah Tourism Association as well as officials from Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines and MASwings.

During the trip, the participants were taken to follow the Sandakan Heritage Trail in addition to exploring famous tourism products around Sandakan such as Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Center, Rainforest Discovery Centre, Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Center and Sungai Kinabatangan.