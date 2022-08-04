Kelvin Yii welcomes review of Tobacco Products and Smoking Control Bill 2022

KUCHING (Aug 4): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii welcomes the decision for the Tobacco Products and Smoking Control Bill 2022 to be reviewed by a parliamentary select committee before being voted in the Dewan Rakyat.

“This includes concerns on provisions in the Bill that grants enforcement officers the powers to enter any premises, seize baggage, stop, search and seize conveyance, as well powers to search and seize without warrant, including a body search by officers of same gender just at a suspicion of possessing any tobacco products.”

Dr Yii said the provisions may be open to abuse, particularly when there is inconsistent enforcement from different agencies.

As a result, the Bandar Kuching MP said recommendations were made to prepare a proper enforcement framework ensuring those the government want to protect will not be victimised by the law.

With that being said, Dr Yii acknowledged the Bill is significant in the government’s efforts to curb the harmful cycle of smoking and nicotine addiction, especially among the future generations.

He said the legislations under the Bill will introduce new regulations governing both tobacco and vaping, as well as rolling out a ‘generational-end game’ to prevent the new generations from picking up such harmful habits.

“Such intentions should be supported by all layers of society. We all know the dangers of smoking and its effect is not only on our personal health, but also has effects on the people around us.”

According to data from the Malaysian Ministry of Health, Dr Yii said for every RM1 the government collects through taxes from the tobacco industry, the government has to pay RM4 to treat diseases caused by complications of tobacco use.

“That is why in an ideal and utopian world, there is no argument on the importance of this Bill. However, we understand in the context of our country, there are real concerns on gaps of implementations, and possible loopholes and overreaching enforcement powers.”

Dr Yii said it is important to review all the clauses in the proposed Act to ensure it reflects the concessions achieved from the engagements with the minister-in-charge and institute safeguards to prevent abuse of power, while preserving the spirit of the Bill.

“What is more important is to make sure we come out with a ‘good law’ and address all the concerns to get proper buy-in to increase compliance and ensure it achieves its intended target.”

He also expressed confidence the parliamentary select committee set up to review the Bill would be committed to work on the Bill extensively and for it to be one of first agenda, through agreement of the government, in the upcoming Parliament session scheduled in October.

Dr Yii is also the chairman of Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation, and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Health spokesperson.