Petronas signs corruption-free pledge

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6) A total of 1,802 entities including companies, non-governmental organisations, government agencies, government-linked companies and ministries have signed the Corruption-Free Pledge with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC, in a statement today said Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has become the latest entity to sign the pledge to reaffirm its strong commitment to become a corruption-free organisation.

According to MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, Petronas has sucessfully carried out its anti-corruption initiatives by fully complying with all the directives issued by the government.

“It includes the establishment of the Integrity and Governance Unit (IGU) and the Organisational Anti Corruption Plan.

“These initiatives are important elements in ensuring that an organisation has implemented sufficient measures in line with the corporate liability provision,” Azam said in the statement.

The pledge reading and signing ceremony was led by Petronas Group president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz and witnessed by Azam and Petronas chairman Tan Sri Bakke Salleh. – Bernama