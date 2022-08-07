LASS to raise funds for ambulance services, call centre

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): In conjunction with its 12th anniversary celebration, the Kota Kinabalu Lions Ambulance Service Society (LASS) is organizing a charity dinner and dance on October 15, 7pm at Putera Ballroom, Bukit Padang to raise funds for the operating costs of its ambulance services and call centre through ticket proceeds, ribbon cuttings and karaoke.

LASS targets to raise RM200,000 to cover the costs of operating two ambulances manned by nine staff, including four nurses and five drivers.

LASS chairman Lydia Lu said the society has also received sponsorship of 100 bottles of limited-edition red wines from The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) president Tan Sri Dr Goh Tian Chuan, JP for the charity sale as part of its fund-raising drive.

“The red wine is priced at RM2,000 per bottle and a complimentary ticket to the 12th anniversary charity dinner and dance will be given for each purchase before October 15,” she said in a press conference here on Sunday.

She said LASS is a charitable, non-profit and service-oriented organization formed by members of the Lions Club in Kota Kinabalu and its surrounding areas in 2010.

The aims and objectives of LASS are, among others, to provide free emergency ambulance services to the people in Kota Kinabalu and surrounding areas; to provide free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid training to the public; and to provide affordable ambulance transportation.

Since its inception, she said LASS has provided free emergency services to more than 6,000 patients and had saved many lives.

“The running cost of operating an ambulance service is around RM300,000 a year.

“As we do not charge patients for the emergency ambulance services rendered, our source of income is solely dependent on public donations and hence very limited.”

She called on the public for their kind support and contribution in enabling LASS to continue its ambulance services without interruption.

Ticket to the charity dinner is RM130 each whereas for karaoke, the price is set at RM1,000 per song.

To purchase tickets or the red wines, call 016-5092220.

The dinner is expected to have 60 tables and more will be added if response is good.

All donations can be made either by cheque to Kota Kinabalu Lions Ambulance Service Society, or online transfer to Kota Kinabalu Lion Ambulance Service Society’s account at Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, account number 10039-001-007-2611.

Donors are required to provide remittance slip upon payment for a tax exempt official receipt to be issued.

LASS emergency hotline is open 24 hours daily at 088-319699.

Also present at the press conference were organizing chairman Karen Koh and LASS Medical and Operations Sub-Committee chairman Dr Wah Hai Sit.