Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Padang Merdeka

KOTA KINABALU (August 10): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) is the co-organizer of the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration organized by The Federation of Chinese Clan Association.

A series of events will be held at Padang Merdeka on September 10, from 4pm to 11pm, to celebrate the festival.

The Federation of Chinese Clan Association president Datuk Chin Shu Ying, secretary general cum organizing chairman Simon Chin and the organizing committee recently paid a courtesy call on Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip and DBKK directors to brief them on the event.

Chin thanked Noorliza for taking time of her schedule to meet with the organizing committee.

“The Mayor finds the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration to be a meaningful event and has pledged her support by having DBKK coming onboard as the co-organizer of the programme.”

He added that the festival includes lantern contest, 24 Festive Drums competition, photography contest, kite-flying, singing, dancing, cultural shows as well as lucky draws.

“The highlight of the programme is the lantern-making competition.”

He urged those who wish to participate in the lantern competition to register for free before August 31.

Participants can either fill in the hard copy form or register via Google Form by scanning a QR code, or call 019-8517041, 0168319000,0168310878 or 0164809538.