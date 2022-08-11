Cybercrime cases double in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 11): Cybercrime cases involving cyberbullying, fraud, intrusion, phishing and email scams in Malaysia have almost doubled, said Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (security) Datuk Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman.

He said cyber security is among the important issues to look into following the drastic rise in cybercrimes in Malaysia.

“In 2021, the number of cybercrimes has increased to more than 20,000 cases with a total loss of RM560 million, compared to 13,000 cases and RM539 million in losses recorded in 2019.”

He said cyber security is important as the country moves towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) that depends entirely on digital technology.

“Any issues involving security will have an impact on the government, economy, social and the community.

“As we move forward and live with technology where smart cities are being built and mission-critical data is sent to database using internet, cyber security issues should be prioritized in the digital ecosystem,” he said when officiating at the national-level Important Targets Seminar 2022 here on Thursday.

Abdul Halim said many current and new threats that emerged involved new technologies that were unheard of in the past decade.

“At the same time, the national security landscape is changing faster than ever before.

“Hence, keeping up with the changes is among the biggest challenge in ensuring the defence and security of the nation and Important Targets are secured.”

He said the digital economy is expected to contribute about 22.6 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025.

“In effort to develop the country as one driven by digital economy, we have to identify potential threats that could disrupt the Important Targets and economic sectors.”

On another matter, he said Malaysia is paying close attention to the South China Sea conflict.

He said various parties are attempting to lay claim on access to the South China Sea due to its potential in the international waters with its strategic location and natural resources, which propels the South China Sea to the top of national interest agendas of the claimant countries.

He said the security issue in the South China Sea is a complex situation where new issues will arise involving Malaysia and China from time to time.

As a small or medium nation, he said Malaysia is often exposed to threats coming from external powers.

“Under the spirit to form a strong relationship with China, Malaysia at the same time takes a rational and cautious approach instead of placing the fate of the country in the hands of a single power.

“Malaysia has to maintain strategic options in an open manner and safeguard our autonomy, so long as the structural situation allows.

“The two-way relationship between Malaysia and China become the core of stability in the security ties between both countries.”

On a separate matter, Abdul Halim said Malaysia is not spared from inflationary pressures and food shortages in post-pandemic economy recovery.

He said the challenges do not involve global supply chain disruptions and high demands that exceeded supply due to border closures during the pandemic, but also because of the Russia and Ukraine conflict and Indian government’s ban on wheat export.

“These global issues are felt by Malaysians who rely on food imports to meet the local consumption.

“Hence, measures and interventions to tackle food supply issues in the country, monitoring of food supply status and follow-up actions to address food shortages should be refined.”

Also present was Government Security director-general Rahimi Ismail.