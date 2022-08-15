BN seat talks for GE15 yet to be finalised, says coalition vice chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Barisan Nasional (BN) seat allocations for the 15th general election (GE15) have yet to be finalised, said its vice chairman Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Wee said that while some of the discussions had concluded, other aspects were still ongoing for the time being.

“Some of it is done, but it remains an ongoing process. When the time comes, we will announce it,” he told the media after the BN supreme council meeting tonight at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur.

Wee, who is also president of BN component party MCA, however, did not elaborate further, saying that the matter would be decided in due course.

Meanwhile, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said component parties had briefed tonight’s meeting on their preparations for the general election.

“The supreme council is satisfied with the preparations that are being carried out at the parliamentary and state legislative assembly levels across the country,” he said.

On July 23, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told all BN component party leaders at the divisional and state levels not to discuss issues concerning seat distribution for GE15.

He said the matter should be left to BN leaders at the highest level as well as the BN political bureau in order to maintain harmony within the coalition. — Malay Mail