Only See knows why he quit PSB, says PBB veep

KUCHING (Aug 15): There must be reasons for Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How to make the decision to leave Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), says Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said however, the only person who knows why is See himself.

“The best person to answer this is YB See Chee How himself.

“There must be reasons for him to part ways with PSB which only he would be able to provide,” he said when asked to comment on See’s departure from the party.

Abdul Karim, who is Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, said he does not want to speculate much on the matter but shared that “the YB See that I know is a man of principle.”

“He is an activist even before he contested in state elections.

“There must be something which he doesn’t see right in PSB that goes against his principle and this prompted him to leave the party,” he said.

State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar at a press conference yesterday announced that See had resigned from PSB with immediate effect.

He said he had received a letter from the three-term Batu Lintang incumbent on his resignation who had also informed that he will continue to serve as an Independent elected representative.

See when contacted yesterday had declined to comment further on his resignation but informed that he will hold a press conference tomorrow (Aug 16) on the matter.

See, the three-term Batu Lintang incumbent, joined PSB together with Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and over 20 other former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders in May 2020.

In the last state election, he emerged victorious in a five-cornered fight, defeating Sih Hua Tong of GPS, Cherishe Ng of PKR, Voon Lee Shan of Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Leong Shaow Tung of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party.

He polled 4,420 votes to win by a majority of 93 votes.