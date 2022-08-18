Sarawak must be ready to address ageing population, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Aug 18): Sarawak must be prepared to face issues that will occur sooner rather than later due to its ageing population, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said 16 per cent of the state’s population is expected to be aged 60 and above by 2030.

“We all know that with the advancement of medicine, we can live longer, up to an average of 74.8 years. But most of us will face 9.5 years of sickness,” he said today when launching the 17th Malaysian Congress of Geriatric Medicine (MCGM), which is being held here for the first time.

“The last 1,000 days (of most aged individuals) will be in and out of the hospital. Along with the disruptions and hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years, this should teach us to put our priorities right.”

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said geriatrics is not just about clinical care but personalised therapy with advanced medicine.

He stressed geriatrics is an important subject given the rising ageing population not just in Sarawak but nationwide.

Dr Sim also noted that 450 delegates are attending the three-day conference, while 500 others are joining it virtually.

Organising chairperson Dr Ling Jia Nee said the current 2.5 million population in Sarawak is very diverse, comprising various races and more than 40 sub-ethnic groups, with their respective distinct language, culture, and lifestyle.

“Despite distinct features, we are no different than elsewhere in Malaysia in facing the silver tsunami. In 2018, 11 per cent of the population or 306,800 people in Sarawak were senior citizens,” she said.

In the last two years, she said the country had been struggling with the management of Covid-19 among the frail elderly.

“What happened has demonstrated significant issues in the structure, priorities and organisation of the system. It has exemplified the obsolete approach adopted in clinical practice, particularly when applied to frail older persons,” she pointed out.

As such, Dr Ling said there is a need for a substantial reshaping of the country’s healthcare system.

“A restructuring according to more modern models of care based on integration of healthcare services, multidimensional assessment, and person-centred care approach is needed,” she said.

This year’s congress will have six plenaries and 14 symposiums aimed to conceptualise the new model of care by a trans-disciplinary approach.

The highlights of the congress will be a roundtable talk, cross talk between different disciplines, and special interest group meet-up points.

“At the same time, there will be concomitant poster and oral presentation by our delegates from different countries to share their works and strategies in elderly care,” Dr Ling added.