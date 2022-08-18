S’wak top STPM student plans to study further in Physics

SIBU (Aug 18): Bryan Lim Kien Seng, the only candidate in Sarawak to obtain 5As in Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021 wants to pursue tertiary education in Physics.

The 20-year-old student from SMK Sacred Heart obtained As in General Studies, Accounting, Additional Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

“Degree in physics is my next plan so I can go into academia and research. I plan to pursue study in physics up to PhD level,” told The Borneo Post.

The youngest in the family with two older sisters said his first choice is Universiti Malaya followed by Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“I did not expect to get such good results. The encouragement from my family and friends helped me to stay focused on my goal,” he shared.

In reply to a question on the secret for his success, Bryan stressed the importance of acknowledging that learning is more important than studying.

“Once I understood that, I was able to stay focussed and really enjoyed my time in school,” he added.

His mother Tracy Sia and sister Maegan Lim who collected Bryan’s results from Right Reverend Bishop Joseph Hii chairman of Sacred Heart Secondary School board of Management were overjoyed.

Bryan was in Limbang to receive recognition from Sarawak Education Department for his excellent results.

Sia thanked his teachers for their guidance and encouragement while Maegan said Bryan always puts much effort in his studies.

Twenty six other students of SMK Sacred Heart obtained 4As while 16 students got 3As and 17 students got 2As while the school achieved 100 per cent pass in STPM 2021.