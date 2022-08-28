Keeping our kids safe online

KUCHING (Aug 28): In the age of screens, children these days spend more time than any generation before it, glued to their gadgets and technologies.

Undoubtedly, the online world has opened up a vast realm opportunities for youths today to learn and expand their imagination while the unlimited information on the internet encourages creativity and creates an environment that could develop a child’s mind in more ways than before.

However, the internet also has its drawbacks. With the unlimited content on the internet, if not monitored properly, youths are exposed to all kinds of cyber threats such as online extortions, fraud, cyber-bullying, pornography and many others.

With the level of exposure youth have on the internet via their access to various gadgets and technologies, it is also difficult for parents these days to completely monitor their children’s activities on the internet.

To help parents and guardians, and to promote the building of a safe internet environment for children CyberSecurity Malaysia, a the national cyber security specialist and technical agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, has established the CyberSAFE, short for Cyber Security Awareness For Everyone.

“CyberSecurity Malaysia continuously carry out programmes to inculcate cyber safety awareness amongst Internet users on technological and social issues, particularly online danger.

“CyberSAFE (Cyber Security Awareness for Everyone) is CyberSecurity Malaysia’s initiative to educate and enhance public’s awareness on technological and social issues facing internet users, particularly online risks.

“CyberSAFE programme was established to give exposure about cyber security awareness and best practices for the use of ICT including guidelines of using the internet safely and positively,” said CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab.

Amongst the programmes/activities under CyberSAFE are:

i. National Baseline Study On The Level of Cyber Security Awareness Among School Children and Parents 2021/2022

ii. National Cybersecurity Awareness Modules (MKKSN)

iii. Early Childhood in Education Modules

iv. Safer Internet Day Malaysia Edition

v. National ICT Security Discourse

vi. National Cyber Ethics Initiatives (NCEI)

vii. Cyber Security Awareness Talk (CSAT)

viii. Awareness Contents

Programmes in Sabah and Sarawak

Through Cyber Security Awareness Talk (CSAT), CyberSecurity Malaysia is conducting cybersecurity awareness talks to various organisations in Sabah and Sarawak, targeting different age groups and demographics namely school children, colleges and university students as well as private and government sector.

“Currently, we are collaborating with Kementerian Sains, Teknologi dan Inovasi Sabah to conduct cybersecurity awareness talks as part of Program Kesedaran Jenayah Siber.

“We also conduct Cyber Security Awareness for Educator (CCAsE) in Sabah and Sarawak. This two-days hands-on training and certication is targeted to teachers. It provides essential know-how focuses on the human aspect of cybersecurity, enabling educators to develop and implement an effective security awareness programme for their students.

“We received participations for National ICT Security Discourse from various secondary schools in Sabah and Sarawark yearly,” Amirudin Abdul Wahab shared.

CyberSecurity Malaysia is also working closely with Bank Negara Malaysia Kuching, Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Intelligence Sandbox, INTAN Sarawak, Jabatan Perkhidmatan Komputer Negeri (JPKN) Sabah, Persatuan Alumni Uitm Sabah, and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Keeping Malaysia’s cyberspace safe

Since its inception, CyberSecurity Malaysia has played a major role in creating a safe cyber environment in Malaysia. A lot of initiatives and programs are conducted to ensure Malaysian cyberspace are secured.

Various services and initiatives related to cybersecurity are developed by CyberSecurity Malaysia which include Cyber Security Responsive Services, Cyber Security Proactive Services, Outreach and Capacity Building, Strategic Study and Engagement, and Industry and Research Development.

Each of these services is targeted the public in general, the industry as well as stakeholders (government).

“Our key message to the general public are to be secured in cyberspace (online) and think before they click. They should inculcate the culture of cyber safety and security as part of their lifestyle and use technology positively and ethically. They should also make effort to learn the importance of cybersecurity in their daily life,” Amirudin Abdul Wahab said.

CyberSecurity Malaysia is the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (K-KOMM). In essence, CyberSecurity Malaysia is committed to provide a broad range of cybersecurity innovation-led services, programmes, and initiatives to reduce vulnerability of digital systems, and at the same time strengthen Malaysia’s self-reliance in cyberspace.

Among specialised cyber security services provided are Cyber Security Responsive Services; Cyber Security Proactive Services; Outreach and Capacity Building; Strategic Study and Engagement, and Industry and Research Development. For more information, please visit http://www.cybersecurity.my.

Meanwhile, to report cybersecurity incidents, the CyberSecurity Malaysia’s Cyber999 Help Centre can be contacted through various channels, namely via email at cyber999@cybersecurity.my; or call 1-300-88-2999, mobile phone at 019-2665850 for critical incident or emergency reports only; or SMS Cyber999 Lapor <email><complain> to 15888; or file in a report online at https://www.mycert.org.my/cyber999.

The Cyber999 app which can also be downloaded on Appstore and Google Play.