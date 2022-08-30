BKSS 9.0: SBF upset no aid for private contractors, developers of affordable housing

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) is disappointed that the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) 9.0 did not reach out to private contractors and developers undertaking affordable housing projects, to help them overcome the spike in the construction materials prices.

SBF secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai said the highlight of BKSS 9.0 was the introduction of the Variation of Price (VoP) 2.0, which caters for the increase in price of construction materials for all state-funded projects.

He said such special provision would definitely help a lot of contractors undertaking those state-funded projects in tackling the inflationary pressures of building materials and related services, and consequently, to get the projects going.

“Otherwise (those state-funded projects) would be likely to turn into ICU (sick) projects.

“The only disappointment is that nothing is provided to help the contractors and developers in coping or overcoming the spike in the prices of the construction materials especially those undertake the construction of affordable housing from the private sector,” he told The Borneo Post when prompted for comments on the BKSS 9.0 announced yesterday.

Chai said it would be an outcry for those who need to own a residential property in this challenging time if the ceiling price for affordable housing such as units under the Sri Pertiwi Programme was revised upward.

He, however, said it would be practical not to adjust the ceiling price of affordable housing.

He suggested that the Sarawak government give discounts on the capital contributions of water and electricity supply, as well as a special rate on payment of premium for conversion of title conditions for affordable housing projects.

He believed this will effectively help to reduce construction costs of developers during these trying times.

Nevertheless, Chai welcomed the BKSS 9.0 announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier yesterday.

He said the efforts of the Sarawak government in extending further aid measures to all Sarawakians across all walks of life should be lauded.

He added that measures like the continuation of discounts on electricity and water bills; assessment rates for residential, commercial, industrial and special holdings; and 50 per cent discount on rental of stalls and markets under the purview of local authorities will definitely help to ease the financial burden of many families especially those from the M40 and B40 as well as micro enterprises and petty traders.

Abang Johari announced BKSS 9.0 worth over RM1 billion, consisting of five measures in an effort to lessen the burden of those affected by the rising cost of living.

The VoP 2.0 special provisions are one of the five measures under the aid package.

The Premier said the state government is estimated to bear approximately RM700 million for allowing the variation of price.