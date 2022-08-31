PBM postpones to Thursday announcement of new reps joining the party

KUCHING (Aug 31): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has postponed to tomorrow the announcement of new elected representatives joining the party.

Originally, the announcement and the ensuing press conference were slated for yesterday in Kuala Lumpur.

When asked the reason for the postponement, its president Datuk Larry Sng said: “No reason in particular.”

On Monday, Sng was tight-lipped when asked if there would be Sarawakian elected representatives joining the party.

“Wait and see,” he said then.

PBM is applying to join the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition which comprises Umno, among others.

Last Thursday, Sng also said he would be defending his Julau seat in the next parliamentary election because PBM’s main priority now is to contest in all seats currently represented by the party.