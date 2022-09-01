Premier: Sarawak tourism grounded on responsible development, sustainability

KUCHING (Sept 1): The development of tourism in Sarawak has been grounded on a pledge that it would be carried out in a responsible and sustainable manner, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 states that “by 2030, Sarawak will be a leading destination for eco-tourism and business events in the Asean region”.

Abang Johari said this would be driven by communities empowered to conserve heritage, culture, and biodiversity as well as to promote investment and development through responsible actions.

“Tourism sector has been identified as one of the most important economic pillars in our PCDS 2030.

“And Sarawak is going for responsible and sustainable tourism and as you can see, the ICRTH2022 is a significant step forward for our government and tourism stakeholders in Sarawak to realise the objectives of responsible tourism,” he said in a speech for the opening of the International Conference on Responsible Tourism and Hospitality (ICRTH) here today.

His speech was read by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Themed “Mobilising Responsible Tourism into Actions: Towards Economic Prosperity, Socio-cultural Inclusivity and Environmental Sustainability”, the conference aims to advance the knowledge and practice of responsible tourism for sustainable development.

Abang Johari said it is high time that all tourism stakeholders must work together and use platforms such as the conference to drive the tourism industry onwards and upwards for a sustainable tomorrow.

He added hosting the conference also demonstrates Sarawak’s strong intention to join the global tourism community in advocating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the local context.